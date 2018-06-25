Trump trash talks restaurant that booted Sanders

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Monday trash-talked a Virginia restaurant that asked his press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, to leave because she worked for his administration.
Trump, in a Monday morning tweet, said that The Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Virginia “should focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies, doors and windows (badly needs a paint job) rather than refusing to serve a fine person like Sarah Huckabee Sanders.”
“I always had a rule, if a restaurant is dirty on the outside, it is dirty on the inside!” added Trump, an admitted germophobe, who has said he prefers eating at fast food chains rather than independent eateries because he trusts them more.
Photographs of the restaurant, a three-hour-drive from Washington, appear to show no evidence of serious disrepair to the red building with hunter green awnings and white doors and trim, though recent images appear to show some awning wear.
The restaurant’s most recent health inspection, reported by the local news site Patch and available online, includes no record of violations. Inspectors noted “good food/unit temperatures,” said staff had clean uniforms and aprons, and observed “excellent job on code-dating.”
Sanders tweeted over the weekend that she was asked to leave the restaurant by its owner Friday evening because she worked for Trump. Sanders said she “politely left” and that the owner’s “actions say far more about her than about me.”
The restaurant’s co-owner, Stephanie Wilkinson, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday, but she told The Washington Post that her reasons for booting Sanders included the concerns of employees who were gay and knew Sanders had defended Trump’s desire to bar transgender people from serving in the military.
Several other Trump administration officials, including Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, have been confronted in public in recent days amid intense fury over an administration policy that led to a spike in the number of migrant children being separated from their parents after crossing the border illegally.
Nielsen cut short a working dinner at a Mexican restaurant last week after protesters shouted, “Shame!” until she left. Trump policy adviser Stephen Miller was accosted by someone at a different Mexican restaurant, who called him “a fascist,” according to the New York Post.
The displays of hostility have set off a fierce debate about whether politics should play a role in how administration officials are treated in public, with Sanders’s father, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, denouncing his daughter’s treatment as “bigotry.”
Trumpy boy should try to understand on how to run a country and not a restaurant.
The spineless GOP should start the impeachment on Trumpy boy
I do agree Trump should focus on our country instead of a restaurant, to say he can’t run the county is totally libtarted. Liberals make it almost impossible to do anything in this country. He’s done more in 2yrs then Obbie did in 8yrs.
Think again before you comment. Trumpy boy has done more damage to the USA than any other POTUS. Lowest ratings of any POTUS. Are allies have distance themselves from us, his tax policy is the worst, etc,ect,
Rose
This is about a restaurant asking a paying customer to leave because of political bias. I suppose you’re okay with that? Can you imagine the uproar if she was a member of a democrat administration?
Rose, If the customer was a Democrat, nothing would have been said. In fact, she’d probably would have been treated with kid gloves plus given a discount and a voucher for free meals next time she comes in.
learnedmylesson25
Rose meant,that if a democrat went into a Republican owned joint and got thrown out,there’d be 10,000 diverse rioters burning down the restaurant.
A Republican owner would have said “Thanks for stopping in. Hope you enjoy your meal.”, and invite them back.