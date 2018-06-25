Wild Weather Exhibit at Air Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kalamazoo - Visitors are getting blown away by a new exhibit in West Michigan! The Air Zoo in Kalamazoo is showcasing a Wild Weather exhibit teaching the whole family about different weather from all around the world with almost 40 hands on displays. The kids will have a blast playing with thunderstorms, snow and so much more while forgetting they are learning along the way! The Wild Weather exhibit is a part of your general admission ticket at the Air Zoo and will be open through September. YOu have to go check it out!