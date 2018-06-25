Win a gift card to Steak N Shake
20 comments
Angelique vierling
Love steak burgers!
Christine winv
I love Steak n Shake
Joshua Vrooman
Love a good shake!
Lynn Barkel
Oh please, please pick me! I love everything about steak n shake.
Jonathan
sounds great I’m hungry
Karen Smith
I have never been to Steak and Shake. Would love to give it a try.
Brook Williams
Nice 😊 good luck everyone
z..Judi Duncan
Wish we had one in ms
Chris
We stopped at the Alpine one and it was very clean and the food was great ! Wish we could get one her in Muskegon on Holton Rd by us!
Michael W Keith
Just had a fruit loop shake in Holland on Sunday.
Leigh Cory
I like Steak n Shake. They are rather slow but the food tastes good.
Lara Martin
I love Happy hour awesome shakes and great burgers
Robert Vanoosten
Love stake and shake
John Mullin
I love Steak N Shake! That $50 would be spent in one visit
Dolores Earley
Would love to try Steak and Shake.
Joe
What did the rustler do with the cows?
Nobody’s herd.
PATRICIA A BAKER
If i won i would go downtown in Grand Rapids and feed as many homeless people i could.I would buy as many burgers aand fries as i could with the gift card.
Jim Griswold
We LOVE the Frisco melt!!!
Eleanor McElvain
Would love to take the family 😁
Vicky Forrest
Here I am again trying to win some yummy food. 😊