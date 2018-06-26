ACLU ‘disappointed’ in court decision upholding travel ban

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A civil rights attorney is expressing extreme disappointment in a U.S. Supreme Court decision upholding President Donald Trump’s ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries.

In a statement emailed to The Associated Press, American Civil Liberties Union attorney Lee Gelernt says it’s a situation “in which there is a complete disconnect between the court’s decision and what the American people know as a matter of common sense …”

The court on Tuesday rejected a challenge that the policy discriminated against Muslims or exceeded the president’s authority.

Gelernt says it’s clear “that the president for political reasons chose to enact a Muslim ban despite national security experts, both Democrat and Republican” who counseled against it.

He says it’s “too early to know exactly what our next steps are.”

1 Comment

  • Bud

    The civil rights attorney, Lee Gelernt, and every attorney at the ACLU would better serve the country if they could pass a course on the U.S. Constitution.

    Reply