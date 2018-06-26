Community to remember fallen K9 officer

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The community will come together Thursday to honor an important member of the Muskegon County police force.

K9 officer Rex served on the force since 2012 and was diagnosed with a form of blood cancer earlier in June.

Rex came to Muskegon from White Collar Canine in the Netherlands and underwent training at the Southfield Police Department and at Oakland Community College.

In his career Rex found lost children, tracked suspects and detecting narcotics.

The celebration of life is open to the public and will be held from 4-7 p.m. at 1050 W Western Avenue Suite 200 in Muskegon.