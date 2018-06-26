Family warns others after finding snakes inside pool noodle

BUCKEYE, AZ (KNXV) — Buckeye firefighters are warning residents after they said a family reported finding several rattlesnakes inside a pool noodle.

According to a Facebook post, the family said they picked up two pool noodles that were left outside against a cinder block wall when a large rattlesnake emerged and they found several younger snakes inside.

“It’s ungodly hot out, and snakes are just looking for somewhere to hide,” said Greyson Getty, a professional snake relocator with Rattlesnake Solutions.

“Anything that a snake or a rodent can hide under, try to eliminate it,” he said. “Try to keep everything neat and tidy.”

Getty said snakes typically seek out dark areas, especially corners. He recommends keeping pool toys stored on an elevated shelf or in a closable plastic container.

Homeowners should also consider adding a snake fence around their yard.

“Prevent their food, prevent their water and prevent them from even being able to get in,” he said.