Father accused of recording daughter and her friend in bathroom for years

NORTON SHORES, Mich– A man in Muskegon County is facing felony charges after being accused of setting up a camera in his own bathroom.

Prosecutors tell FOX 17, the camera, which was disguised as a phone charger, was used to spy on the man’s daughter and a friend of hers from October 2016 to June 2018. Investigators say the daughter was 18 when the alleged spying began.

Officials say the suspect, 60-year-old Gary Lloyd Miller was arrested after his wife discovered the camera. Prosecutors say Miller turned himself in shortly after charges were filed on May 31. He was arraigned on June 14 on two counts of capturing an image of an unclothed person, which is a five-year felony. He was also charged with surveilling an unclothed person which is a two year felony.

Miller ended up posting a $50,000 bond the day of his arraignment and was never booked into the Muskegon County Jail.

According to prosecutors, the case will be heading to trial after Miller waived his preliminary hearing.