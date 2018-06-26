× Gov. Snyder signs talent bill in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. – Gov. Rick Snyder signed the Marshall Plan for Talent while in Muskegon Tuesday.

The bill will take $100 million from the 2018 fiscal year that was going to the state Talent Investment Fund to improving the state’s talent pool.

The governor also toured the Muskegon Community College Fab Lab facility that teaches welding, fabrication and automation.

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley and state representative Goeff Hansen also attended the event.