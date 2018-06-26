GR agency looking for foster families to care for refugee children

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- There is an urgent need for foster parents across West Michigan to provide care for refugee children.
That is why Bethany Christian Services is hosting an information session for people to attend, get more information, and ask questions.
The meeting is planned for 7 p.m. Tuesday at 2735 E. Apple Avenue in Muskegon for families to learn how they can join the agency in helping provide foster care for refugee children.
Bethany Christian Services says the majority of the children are from Central America and are seeking safety and reunification with their family typically in the United States.
If you are interested in learning more about becoming a foster family, check out the agency's website.
3 comments
C
Democrats created this mess and now expect the Republicans to fix it. Bethany Christian Services needs volunteers to take care of the kids until they can be reunited with a parent or parents. They no doubt will be flooded by offers from all the sympathetic, generous Democrats out there. Sure they will.
Iamct01
Not your property to take.
On It
Money grabbers who profit off this mess. They want a continuous flow in the guise of being do gooders. Wicked to capitalize on the Christian name.