GR agency looking for foster families to care for refugee children

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- There is an urgent need for foster parents across West Michigan to provide care for refugee children.

That is why Bethany Christian Services is hosting an information session for people to attend, get more information, and ask questions.

The meeting is planned for 7 p.m. Tuesday at 2735 E. Apple Avenue in Muskegon for families to learn how they can join the agency in helping provide foster care for refugee children.

Bethany Christian Services says the majority of the children are from Central America and are seeking safety and reunification with their family typically in the United States.

If you are interested in learning more about becoming a foster family, check out the agency's website.