Imprisoned former firefighter sentenced for another arson

Posted 11:29 AM, June 26, 2018, by

Kyle Norden (Photo from Van Buren County Sheriff's Office)

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) — An ex-firefighter imprisoned after confessing to lighting seven structures on fire has been sentenced for another southwestern Michigan arson.

The Herald-Palladium reports Kyle Norden was sentenced Monday by a Berrien County judge to 300 days behind bars for setting a small fire last fall in Coloma Township. It will run simultaneously with the terms he is currently serving.

The former Hartford firefighter previously confessed to lighting five fires in Van Buren County and two in Berrien County between September and October. Norden was charged in October with six counts of arson, four of which were later dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Berrien County Judge Donna Howard told Norden it took “something extreme like sending you to prison for this to stop.” Norden has said he suffers from depression.

