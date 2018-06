Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWAYGO, Mich -- Tuesday was the 5th annual Joe Berger football camp at Newaygo High School where kindergartners through 8th graders learned some football skills but also enjoyed a lot of other activities.

Berger played 13 seasons in the NFL, the last 7 with the Minnesota Vikings, before retiring a few months ago.

Watch the video above as Newaygo High School student Hudson Harkness talks with Joe and some campers.