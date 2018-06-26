Melania Trump plans another trip to see immigration centers

MCALLEN, TX - JUNE 21: U.S. first lady Melania Trump participates in a round table discussion with doctors and social workers at the Upbring New Hope Childrens Center operated by Lutheran Social Services of the South and contracted with the Department of Health and Human Services June 21, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. The first lady traveled to Texas to see first hand the condition and treatment that migrant children taken from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border are receiving from the federal government. Following public outcry and criticism from members of his own party, President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to stop the separation of migrant children from their families, a practice the administration employed to deter illegal immigration at the border. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump is planning another visit to immigration centers housing migrants who have been apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border.
The first lady’s spokeswoman declined to release any details about the trip, including where or when she plans to go.
Mrs. Trump traveled to the border town of McAllen, Texas, last Thursday to meet with law enforcement and social services providers and tour a nonprofit center housing children who were detained under her husband’s policy of prosecuting all illegal border-crossers.
She also met with children at the center, but a stop at a Customs and Border Protection facility was scrapped because of heavy rain and flooding.
But the trip was overshadowed by a jacket she wore to and from Texas that said on the back: “I really don’t care, do u?”
2 comments
Vicki Fletcher
I have the same Jacket. I really do not care what ppl think. I am sure she was wearing it just because she wanted a Jacket. The word’s meant nothing about what she was doing that day. PPL are trying to find FAULT at any thing our President or his family does.
NEW Bob
You don’t seem smart…