Michigan seeks federal help to repair flood-damaged roads

Posted 12:45 PM, June 26, 2018, by

HOUGHTON, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is asking the federal government for help paying for repairs to flood-damaged roads in the Upper Peninsula and says road damage is expected to exceed $28.7 million.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that it’s submitted a notice of intent to the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration requesting emergency relief funds for use in Houghton, Menominee, and Gogebic counties.

Gov. Rick Snyder earlier included those counties in the state’s disaster declaration that makes available all state resources in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts.

Heavy rains June 16-17 swelled waterways that washed away large chunks of concrete and asphalt, littering roads with debris. Some residents used boats to get around. Michigan’s National Guard deployed soldiers and heavy equipment help remove debris and repair roads.

