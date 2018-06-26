Police dog in Spain appears to perform CPR on partner

MADRID (AP) — A police dog in Spain apparently has been trained to perform CPR.

In a video of a demonstration posted on Facebook by police in Madrid, Poncho sprang into action when his partner fell to the ground and pretended to be unresponsive. The dog’s actions mimic cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

The dog repeatedly used its front paws to pound up and down on the officer’s chest while pausing to place its ear on the officer’s neck to detect a pulse. Poncho continued until the officer stood up.

Police wrote Poncho “did not hesitate for an instant” to save a life.

