Police: Man found in hospital bathroom died of natural causes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids Police say a man found dead in a bathroom at Saint Mary’s Hospital died of natural causes.

Police were called to the hospital on Jefferson Avenue SE last Friday morning regarding a man having died in a public bathroom. The man’s body was found Thursday by hospital staff.

Because the man was not a current patient, Grand Rapids police investigated the death to determine if there was any criminal activity. Monday, the Kent County Medical Examiner ruled that the man died of natural causes.

The man’s identity was not released. He is described as a 60-year-old resident of Grand Rapids.