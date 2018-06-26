Police: Suspect in Gobles homicide arrested

GOBLES, Mich. — Authorities say the suspect in a Van Buren County homicide is in custody.

Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott said that Troy Taylor was arrested Tuesday. Taylor, 38, is considered a suspect in the June 21 shooting death of Timothy Arthur Henley.

Henley, 40, of Kalamazoo, was found dead last week at a home in the 31000 block of Brandywine Road in Gobles.

Abbott said Taylor was arrested Tuesday in Michigan but the exact location was unclear. Police previously said that his getaway car was found June 23 in the Paw Paw area.

