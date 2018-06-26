Resource for nursing mothers rolls into West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- To help connect moms with breastfeeding resources, lactation consultants and professionals in the community, the Breast Express RV was created.

With a nationwide tour, the Breast Express Tour is making a stop in the Grand Rapids area.

The service was created by Grand Rapid native Amy VanHaren in 2016.

“I designed pumpspotting to unite breastfeeding women and to build a community of support,” VanHaren explained. “What better way to further our goal and understand how to serve moms who nurse and pump than by bringing together different communities nationwide?

After its stop in Grand Rapids, the RV will make its way to across the lake to Wisconson with stops in Milwaukee and Madison.