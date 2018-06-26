Police identify man who died from a ‘single gunshot’ to the head

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUESDAY, 5pm UPDATE:

Police have released the name of the 46-year-old man who died from a shooting Monday morning in Holland Township. Ottawa County Sheriff's Captain Mark Bennett says in a news release Robert Gammey died from a single gunshot wound to the head. That was based on a forensic autopsy performed at Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids. But the "manner of death" has yet to be determined. Captain Bennett says investigators are conducting interviews and analyzing crime-scene evidence to determine if the gunshot wound was self-inflicted - or if someone else fired the fatal shot.

Meanwhile, the investigation continues. The Sheriff's Office encourages anyone with more information to call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT, or send tips to MOSOTIPS.com .

------------------EARLIER STORY:

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Police say they are investigating after a man was found dead on Monday morning.

Authorities were called at around 6:38 a.m. to a home in the 200 block of N. Aniline Avenue south of Lakewood Boulevard in Holland Township.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, a 46-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound. Police say the man lived there with two other people. The two others were inside the home at the time and were not hurt.

Investigators don't believe the public is in any danger.

No arrests have been made.