Sheriff warns of ‘driveway scam’

Posted 3:08 PM, June 26, 2018, by

CASS COUNTY, Mich. – The Cass County Sheriff is warning of a “driveway scam” reported in the county.

A resident called the department after two men came to their home and gave a low price quote to seal their driveway.  The men started the work and then told the resident that the real cost would be five to ten times greater than the original quote.  The resident was not given a written quote and the men did not provide any identification as contractors.

The men were described as being Hispanic and were driving a black, Dodge Ram pickup truck. They told the resident they were from San Antonio, Texas.  The truck did not have any logos on it and the license plate was blocked by a tarp.

The sheriff is reminding residents to only use licensed contractors who will provide written estimates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s