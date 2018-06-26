Sheriff warns of ‘driveway scam’

CASS COUNTY, Mich. – The Cass County Sheriff is warning of a “driveway scam” reported in the county.

A resident called the department after two men came to their home and gave a low price quote to seal their driveway. The men started the work and then told the resident that the real cost would be five to ten times greater than the original quote. The resident was not given a written quote and the men did not provide any identification as contractors.

The men were described as being Hispanic and were driving a black, Dodge Ram pickup truck. They told the resident they were from San Antonio, Texas. The truck did not have any logos on it and the license plate was blocked by a tarp.

The sheriff is reminding residents to only use licensed contractors who will provide written estimates.