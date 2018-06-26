Smart Shopper: Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids hosting yard and rummage sale

Posted 10:37 AM, June 26, 2018, by , Updated at 10:36AM, June 26, 2018

If you love a great yard sale and helping a good cause at the same time, this is the sale for you!

On Friday, June 29 from 8a.m. to 2p.m., head to 1806 Bridge St. NW, Grand Rapids for Gilda’s Club Yard and Rummage Sale. A variety of items will be up for grabs ranging from furniture, books, clothes and more. Also, LaughFest memorabilia and merchandise will be in the mix, too.  All of the money raised helps to support those on a cancer or grief journey.

While you are there, purchase a refreshing Kona Ice treat, too. These are delicious Hawaiian-style shaved ice cups.

