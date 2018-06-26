Snyder signs $100 million plan to revitalize state workforce

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The state is funneling $100 million this fall into Michigan’s public high schools to train students for high-demand jobs over the next five years.

Gov. Rick Snyder on Tuesday signed his workforce development Marshall Plan for Talent into law.

The fund will bolster career-oriented school programs to maintain a pipeline for students from graduation to jobs in professional trade, information technology or other top career fields.

Supporters say training students in technical and trade skills in lieu of only promoting a traditional K-12 education path is the key to filling the talent gap in Michigan.

Snyder, a term-limited Republican, has made the Marshall Plan his top priority during his final year of leading a state that has seen a dwindling talent pool since the Great Recession.