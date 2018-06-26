Stryker plans expansion; adding 260 jobs by 2025

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Strategic Fund has approved a $2.6 million grant to Portage-based company Stryker, to help them expand and add another 200+ jobs.

Stryker Corporation is expanding its medical-device business with a $109 million investment on their 79-acre site in Portage, Michigan. The company says that the 253,000 square-foot expansion will mean up to 260 more jobs by the end of 2025 and the average salary of those positions will be about $73,000.

Construction on the expansion is expected to begin this fall and completed by the end of 2020.

“The expansion further positions Stryker to innovate and respond effectively to the worldwide medical community for generations to come,” said Jeff Mason, CEO, Michigan Economic Development Corporation, which administers programs and performs due diligence on behalf of the MSF, in a press release.

“Stryker has been one of Michigan’s most innovative companies and solid corporate citizens,” he said. “This move reflects their long-term commitment to Michigan, and provides a catalytic impact for economic development throughout the southwestern region of the state.”

Stryker currently has 33,000 employees worldwide.

The Portage City Council is holding a public hearing Tuesday night to consider Stryker’s request for an industrial facilities exemption.