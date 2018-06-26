Tech Tuesday: Google Photos now features scan
-
Meijer rolls out ‘Shop & Scan’ service
-
Tech Tuesday: Google Trips
-
Amazon urged not to sell facial recognition tool to police
-
Meijer announces ‘Shop & Scan’ feature
-
iOS 12 highlights: Memoji, tech addiction tool, group FaceTime
-
-
Orlando International Airport to scan faces of US citizens
-
Tech Tuesday: Lifeprint Photo & Video Printer
-
Facebook is launching a dating feature
-
Tech Tuesday – The American Sign Language App
-
Fox News ripped for misleading photos of Philadelphia Eagles players kneeling
-
-
Google loses Android battle and could owe Oracle billions of dollars
-
Adding diversity, Develop(her) helps women join the tech industry
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for June 19