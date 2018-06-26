Two Detroit Tigers become U.S. citizens

DETROIT, Mich. (Fox News) – Two Detroit Tigers players became U.S. citizens on Monday.

Leonys Martin and Jose Iglesias, both natives of Cuba, were among a group of people who were sworn in as American citizens in pre-game festivities hosted by the Tigers before the game.

"This is a dream come true." pic.twitter.com/CObQcwVcGB — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 26, 2018

“I will never forget about my country, but it’s amazing to be part of United States,” said Martin, a 30-year-old outfielder. “Being able to do it here in the ballpark, right in front of the fans, that was really emotional.”

Martin played for Cuba in the 2009 World Baseball Classic. After defecting, he received a $15.5 million, five-year contract with the Texas Rangers in 2011. This is his first season with the Tigers.

Iglesias, a 28-year-old shortstop, made his big league debut in 2011 with the Boston Red Sox before he was traded to the Tigers in 2013.