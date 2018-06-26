Victim robbed at gunpoint at Kalamazoo apartment complex, suspect arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers arrested a suspect, 18, Monday who allegedly robbed a victim at gunpoint at the Interfaith Apartment complex in Kalamazoo.

The victim told police that the suspect fled the scene after the incident.

Shortly after officers received a tip of a suspect matching the victims description near the area of Woodward Avenue and Elizabeth Street.

When officers responded to the area, however, the suspect attempted to flee.  Officers were able to apprehend him shortly after.

The suspect is now facing charges for Armed Robbery and Resisting and Obstructing.

