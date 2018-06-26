Walkerville Schools contract employee arrested on sex charges

WALKERVILLE, Mich. — A contract employee for the Walkerville Public Schools has walked out of the Oceana County Jail while on a $100,000 bond.

Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast confirms the staff member was arrested Monday, June 25, on a five-count felony warrant for alleged inappropriate conduct with a student. He then bonded out.

Sheriff Mast tells FOX 17 the 35-year-old Oceana County man had been under investigation since March 27. His name has not been released, pending arraignment at a later time.

The investigation included searches of the suspect’s cell phone, laptop computer, and digital camera, according to the sheriff.

Specifics about how police were tipped off about the alleged crimes, and what they entailed, have not been released yet.