Woman missing from Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. – Police are asking for help in finding a woman who has been missing since Saturday.

Marilyn June Lukso, 62, was last seen by her family on June 23. Police say foul play is not suspected, but family is wanting to make sure she is OK. They say she may not have access to important medication.

She is described as being white, about 5’4″ tall, about 130 lbs., with gray hair and green eyes. She may be driving a silver 2008 Chrysler 300 with Michigan license plate 2LGK18.

Anyone with information should call Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300.