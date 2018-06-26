Woman missing from Wyoming

Posted 10:36 AM, June 26, 2018, by , Updated at 10:37AM, June 26, 2018

Marilyn June Lukso

WYOMING, Mich. – Police are asking for help in finding a woman who has been missing since Saturday.

Marilyn June Lukso, 62, was last seen by her family on June 23.  Police say foul play is not suspected, but family is wanting to make sure she is OK.  They say she may not have access to important medication.

She is described as being white, about 5’4″ tall, about 130 lbs., with gray hair and green eyes.  She may be driving a silver 2008 Chrysler 300 with Michigan license plate 2LGK18.

Anyone with information should call Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment