Calhoun County dispatch says 911 service working (for most) again

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Calhoun County Central Dispatch says it’s able to field 911 phone calls again – except for Verizon Wireless calls. Calhoun was one of multiple areas around the state experiencing some service issues, according to the dispatch director.

The county’s dispatch service posted on social media around 6:30 p.m. the following message:

“We are currently experiencing phone problems so if you call 911 in Calhoun County and it won’t go through, please call our administrative number 269-781-0912 with any emergency calls until we get this fixed. We have technicians working on it now.”

A little less than an hour later – around 7:25 p.m. – Central Dispatch posted an update saying that 911 service was working properly again, except for the Verizon users.

Central Dispatch director Rich Feole tells FOX 17, “We don’t know what the (technical) problem is.

“We’ll probably have a conference call with our phone carriers tomorrow, to see what they’ve found.”

Feole says Verizon Wireless customers can call the Calhoun County non-emergency phone number if they need to: (269)-781-0912.