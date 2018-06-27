Civil rights groups protest for family reunification in Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Hundreds of people joined the NCAAP and other civil rights groups at a protest outside Bethany Christian Services.

The group was demanding the reunification of the nearly 90 children separated at the U.S. southern border from their families as they tried to enter the country.

After the rally, representatives from the groups went inside to meet with Bethany staff to work with them to get families reunited.

President Trump signed an executive order ending the program of separating families at the border, but the groups say their work is not over because the order just stops further separations, but doesn't bring the families back together.

Bethany Christian Services issued a statement saying that they agree with the NAACP saying that they believe children should not be separated from their families and "we will not rest until those who have been separated are reunified." They say they are in discussions with the NAACP on how they can work together.