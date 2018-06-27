Civil rights groups protest for family reunification in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Hundreds of people joined the NCAAP and other civil rights groups at a protest outside Bethany Christian Services.
The group was demanding the reunification of the nearly 90 children separated at the U.S. southern border from their families as they tried to enter the country.
After the rally, representatives from the groups went inside to meet with Bethany staff to work with them to get families reunited.
President Trump signed an executive order ending the program of separating families at the border, but the groups say their work is not over because the order just stops further separations, but doesn't bring the families back together.
Bethany Christian Services issued a statement saying that they agree with the NAACP saying that they believe children should not be separated from their families and "we will not rest until those who have been separated are reunified." They say they are in discussions with the NAACP on how they can work together.
6 comments
Bud
If the NAACP and other civil rights groups actually supported America and its’ citizens, they would be demanding the federal government implement E-Verify and requiring every employer to comply. Then maybe foreigners would enter the country or apply for asylum LEGALLY instead of trying to sneak into the country under the cover of darkness. Then we wouldn’t have to worry about having to separate children from their parents after they break our laws.
Funny how we never heard a peep from the NAACP or other civil rights groups when American dads, moms or both have been separated from THEIR children after being sentenced to jail for their crimes.
Bud
Just wait – once the children have been reunified with their parents, these same groups will want the entire families released into America because – after all – we CAN’T jail innocent children. Hypocrites.
Liberals want open borders – because they have nothing to run on in the upcoming mid-term elections – it’s that simple.
C
The Democrats created this problem with their beloved DACA program. They forgot to include the beneficiaries’ parents. Now, as always, Trump’s the bad guy because he doesn’t have an immediate solution.
learnedmylesson25
No one showed up.
Old Bob
If the NAACP people could get a life I am sure they all would be much happier people. It must be hard to spend all your time worrying about what other people are doing
Bob
Most of the children came without their parents. No one to reunite with.