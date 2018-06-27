Excessive heat & humidity this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN- Our pattern of ups and downs in regards to temperature continues heading into this weekend. Last weekend was much cooler and temperatures struggled to get to the 70s. This weekend? Several days in the 90s.

High pressure is building off to our south. With this, a warm front is poised to move into West Michigan by Friday. This will be the beginning of a surge of heat and humidity in our region.

Our hottest day will be Saturday. With full sunshine and high humidity, we're looking at heat index readings (what it feels like outside.) Some of these numbers closer to 110 are probably a little bit high, but this is a great example of what we're expecting Saturday! Heat indices in the 105 degree range are fairly likely on Saturday as highs reach the mid to upper 90s!