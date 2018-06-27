Excessive Heat Watch posted for Friday and Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- We've been mentioning for days that a huge heat wave is coming to Michigan THIS weekend! Temperatures on Friday and Saturday are expecting to be in the middle 90s with a heat index between 100 and 105 degrees. Recall that a "heat index" is how it actually feels to us. It's a combination of the moisture (humidity) in the atmosphere and the temperature.

In advance of the arriving heat and humidity the National Weather Service has issued an EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH from Friday afternoon through Saturday evening. This will likely be upgraded by Friday morning to a HEAT ADVISORY. The criteria simply means that we are expecting feels-like temperatures of 100 degrees or higher for a period of at least two hours. See images below.

FOX 17 Morning Meteorologist Garry Frank wrote a detailed article Wednesday morning about this upcoming heat wave. You can find that story here.

Make sure to find a way to stay cool...see a movie, check out the mall, stay in the shade, go to the beach, or perhaps spend some time in the basement. Make sure to check on your neighbors and the elderly. Also, drink plenty of fluids...preferably water! And don't forget the sunscreen.

