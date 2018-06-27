‘Experts actively evaluating solutions’ to Crooked Lake flooding: Barry County

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. -- Today, Barry County officials held a press conference on the flooding around Crooked Lake.
County emergency management coordinator Jim Yarger said twelve homes have sandbags on their border, so far. Carol Snow is one of the property owners who's depending on them.
"We had water coming up our heater vents in the house," Snow said.
It's a battle she said she's never had to fight in her 22 years living on Crooked Lake.
Snow explained, "We still need to pile them [sandbags] higher because the waves are coming over the sandpile."
She, like many of her neighbors, wants to see action taken by the county to protect their properties.
"They need to pump some of the water out of this lake. You get another couple of storms, you're gonna be right back where you were," she said.
Barry County Commissioner Ben Geiger said, "All levels of government, county, state, local are working very well together. This is a complicated situation, and the solution is going to take some time."
Geiger held a press conference Wednesday morning alongside side Yarger. It was held after they met with the Department of Environmental Quality. Both said the flooding situation is being monitored closely. However, with 300 bodies of water in Barry County, Geiger said extreme care needs to be taken not to adversely impact other waterways and properties.
Yarger said, "In meetings that I've been in, there's the permit process and... if we move this water somewhere else how does that impact those people?"
"Those people have a say in it, and that process takes time," he added.
In the meantime, officials are hoping the water recedes just like everyone else.
Snow said, "We thought we were gonna get a really big storm and wasn't sure how that was going to impact us. But the pumps are doing their job. So they cleaned it right out."
You can call 2-1-1 for more information.
The sandbag locations are:
Oak Drive, East Shore Drive, and the Barry County Road Commission at 1725 M-43 Highway in Hastings, are the self-fill stations.
The ready-made station is located at the Prairieville Township Hall at 10115 S. Norris Road in Delton.
2 comments
Bob
The residents solution is to pump water out of Crooked Lake and flood some elses lake.
Melissa A Holtz
Re: Yarger said, “In meetings that I’ve been in, there’s the permit process and… if we move this water somewhere else how does that impact those people?”
**** . was this process used when the WATSON DRAIN was opened in May of 2017? Where is the impact report on that action?
5 FEET of flooding isn’t from 5 inches of rain.