Finding Bruce his Forever Home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- FOX 17 continues its Forever Home series, which has helped nearly every child in foster care featured to be adopted.

Bruce is an animal lover who showed off his kindness and big heart meeting the dozen cats who are fostered at the Happy Cat Cafe in Grand Rapids.

"This is like kitty heaven!" Bruce said, sitting cozily between kittens playing.

Bruce, 14, the animal lover, says he's wanted to become a veterinarian for as long as he can remember.

"I love animals, and if you take me, you get the stuffed animals included," he said smiling. "I have like 50 of the things."

Looking ahead to starting high school in the fall, Bruce describes himself as a "really good student."

"Science, I love science," he said. "I just like when you can put two things together and out pops one thing that actually makes sense."

After school, you'll find Bruce outside swimming or on the computer.

"I love computers!" he said. "I love Roblox, that’s especially one of the games I love: pretty much it’s like a programmed game; it’s kind of like Minecraft."

And it's not surprising to learn Bruce spent time raising goats and sheep in 4H with a foster family.

"Just fantastic, I love to take care of things," he said.

Bruce has spent half of his life in foster care, and now is focused on a finding an adoptive family to help take care of him.

"It’s like, I’ll make a friend and then poof, next place," he said of foster care. "And I never really have time to say goodbye or anything."

But Bruce knows just how it'd feel to find his forever family.

"When they adopt me?" said Bruce, "[It'd feel] like sheer bliss. Just perfect."

If you would like to learn more about Bruce and the adoption process call his agency, Orchards Children's Services, at: 1-(855)-694-7301.

FOX 17 thanks the Happy Cat Cafe for a wonderful experience for Bruce!