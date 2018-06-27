Justice Kennedy retiring; Trump gets 2nd Supreme Court pick

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy says Wednesday he is retiring, giving President Donald Trump the chance to cement conservative control of the high court.
The 81-year-old Kennedy said he is stepping down after more than 30 years on the court. A Republican appointee, he has held the key vote on such high-profile issues as abortion, affirmative action, gay rights, guns, campaign finance and voting rights.
Without him, the court will be split between four liberal justices who were appointed by Democratic presidents and four conservatives who were named by Republicans. Trump’s nominee is likely to give the conservatives a solid majority and will face a Senate process in which Republicans hold the slimmest majority, but Democrats can’t delay confirmation.
Trump’s first high court nominee, Justice Neil Gorsuch, was confirmed in April 2017.
7 comments
C
If your neighborhood whiny, sniveling liberal is having a conniption fit, this is why. Enjoy.
On It
Absolutely! Cheers!
Bob
Senate Democrats will try to block all of President Trumps nominees
C
The three names to watch out for that could put any nominee in jeopardy are Corker, Collins, and Murkowski…..all Republicans.
Bud
When President Obama nominated Justice Garland he had less than a year left in office and EIGHT months before the election. Democrats wanted to IGNORE the “Biden Rule” at that time.
Now that President Trump has a second nomination to SCOTUS – democrats want him to wait until AFTER the mid-term elections. But President Trump isn’t on the ballot. The “Biden Rule” was suggested to let Americans decide what type of Justice (liberal or conservative) was nominated because THE PRESIDENT NOMINATES THE JUSTICE. The “Biden Rule” doesn’t apply here – yet democrats want to wait. Democrats are hypocrites intent on obstructing ANYTHING President Trump does.
learnedmylesson25
I hope “Depends” makes a diaper big enough to handle the collective Democratic soiling,that they must be unleashing today…lol.
Old Bob
The dems won’t be able to sleep for weeks.