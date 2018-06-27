Man, 50, shot during argument in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Authorities say a suspect is in custody after a 50-year-old man was shot Wednesday in Battle Creek.

The shooting was reported at about 4 p.m. in the 100 block of Greenwood Avenue.

Battle Creek Police say the man was shot after an argument with the suspect. The two had been drinking and fishing earlier Wednesday when they started arguing, and it continued when they arrived home.

That’s when police say the two got into a physical fight before the suspect allegedly went into a home, came out with a gun and shot the man.  He was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect will be identified when they are formally arraigned.  Police say they recovered the gun that was used in the shooting.

