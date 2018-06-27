Man sought for Benton Harbor murders added to FBI’s Most Wanted List

Posted 11:19 AM, June 27, 2018, by , Updated at 11:21AM, June 27, 2018

Antwan Mims, from FBI

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A man accused of a double homicide in southwestern Michigan has been added to the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted.

An arrest warrant is out for Antwan Mims. Investigators allege that he fatally shot two men in March in front of 100 people at a Benton Harbor party.

The FBI says Mims has ties to Indiana, Michigan, Georgia, Tennessee, Illinois and Ohio. Benton Harbor Public Safety Director Daniel McGinnis Jr. says “nobody is safe” while Mims is on the run.

The FBI on Wednesday announced his addition to the 10 Most Wanted list. Mims is black, at least 5 feet 8 inches tall and 210 to 265 pounds.

