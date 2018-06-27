Michigan seeks motorcyclists to teach riding classes

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan officials are looking for accomplished motorcyclists who could teach others to ride.

Secretary of State Ruth Johnson says safety class instructors play essential roles in the Michigan Rider Education Program.

Johnson says motorcycling is a complex skill requiring good judgment and information on the road to assess risks and react appropriately.

The pay rate for “ridercoaches” ranges from $24 to $35 per hour, depending on location. Applicants must be experience motorcyclists who enjoy working with people and have good riding and communication skills.

The fee for a ridercoach prep course is $75 and includes required materials. Candidates spend about 80 hours in the classroom and on the riding range.

Nearly 11,500 people enrolled in a Michigan motorcycle safety class last year.

More information is available online .