Morning Buzz LIVE: News you need to know for June 27

Shocked Girl Meme is Everywhere!

One of the women in the “Distracted Boyfriend” meme has been found in dozens of other stock photos, and she is very good at being shocked! See all of the photos discovered by Twitter user Ernie Smith:

Free HIV Testing Day

Today is National HIV Testing Day, and West Michigan Health Departments are offering free testing.

Both the Kent and Ottawa County Health Departments will be offering testing for free. It’s confidential, just a prick on the finger, and takes only 20 minutes.

Testing is free from 3-7 p.m. in Ottawa County, and in Kent County it’s free until Friday.

3 West MI Towns Ranked Best Lake Beach Towns in Country

Three West Michigan Towns have been ranked the Top Ten Beach Towns in the nation to live in.

According to WalletHub, the study compared lake beach towns from 205 cities across the country and compared the average home price, the annual property taxes, crime rates, and disaster declarations to determine which beach towns were the best.

Traverse City was ranked at number one, Holland at number six, and Alpena is number seven. Click here for the full list.

Motorcycle Instructors Wanted

Do you ride a motorcycle? The state is looking for people to teach others how to ride motorcycles.

The Secretary of State is looking for instructors for the Michigan Rider Education Program. The pay rate for “ridercoaches” ranges from $24-$35 per hour depending on location. Applicants must be experienced motorcyclists who enjoy working with people, and have good riding and communication skills.

For more information visit michigan.gov/sos.