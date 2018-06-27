× Officer charged with homicide in fatal shooting of teen

EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) — A white police officer was charged with criminal homicide for shooting to death an unarmed black teenager who fled a traffic stop after being pulled over on suspicion of involvement in a drive-by shooting.

The charge against East Pittsburgh Officer Michael Rosfeld is outlined in court documents. The 30-year-old Penn Hills, Pennsylvania, resident turned himself in Wednesday morning, his attorney said. He has been arraigned and faces a July 6 hearing. The district attorney’s office did not immediately return a call for comment.

Rosfeld is charged in the June 19 death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr.

Authorities have said Rose and another teen arrested this week fled after being pulled over on suspicion they were involved in a drive-by shooting. Rose was shot three times, leading to daily protests around Pittsburgh.

Rosfeld has been on administrative leave since the shooting occurred. The charge against him comes a day after authorities arrested another teenager in connection with the drive-by shooting that started the chain of events that led to Rose’s shooting.

The teenager under arrest was with Rose the night Rosfeld shot Rose.

Rosfeld had been sworn in just hours before the shooting but had been working at the police department for two to three weeks. He had worked at several other police departments, including at the University of Pittsburgh, during the last seven years.