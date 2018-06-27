Online phone ad leads to armed robbery in Kalamazoo County: Police

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after a person was robbed Wednesday at an Oshtemo Township apartment complex.

Police say they responded to the Evergreen South Apartments at about 5:20 p.m. after the victim went there to buy a phone that was posted for sale online. When they met up with the seller, police say he pulled out a handgun and took money from them.

The person was not injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described by police as a black male in his twenties who is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 200 pounds. He was wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt and dark sweatpants at the time of the incident, according to a release.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.