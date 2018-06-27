Coldwater Police look for suspect who fired shots in local businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLDWATER, Mich. — Police are looking for the suspect who fired shots into two businesses along Michigan Avenue Wednesday morning. The Clemens Food Group Welcome Center was the first to get hit.

"Once the officers arrived at the scene they discovered that there’d been several gunshots fired in front of the building," said Coldwater Director of Public Safety Mark Bartell. "The building was occupied during the incident with both employees and civilians. No one was injured."

Police were called to a report of shots being fired at about 10:20 a.m. at the Clemens. They also found evidence of shots being fired at their neighbor, the Hope Network Neuro Rehabilitation Center at 265 North Michigan Avenue. A vehicle parked in the parking lot was also hit by gunshots.

"Witnesses at the scene described the suspect as a black male with a longer hairstyle, wearing a white shirt," Director Bartell said. "We believe a handgun was used but we don’t know what type."

He left the scene in a gray-colored vehicle, Dir. Bartell said. No one was injured in the incident.

"At this point I don’t have sufficient information to come up with a motive," Dir. Bartell said. "What my investigators are trying to do now is determine if this involved someone unhappy with the business or somebody unhappy with someone in the parking lot. We’re not sure."

***Anyone with information should call Coldwater Police at 517-278-4525.***