State: No emergency manager currently operating in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — State Treasurer Nick Khouri says that for the first time in nearly 18 years no Michigan city or public school district is under financial oversight through an emergency manager.

Khouri’s office says Wednesday that Highland Park’s school district is the most recent entity returned to local control. Since 2000, the state has had emergency managers operating somewhere in Michigan.

A review team concluded in 2011 that a financial emergency existed within the Highland Park district and there was no plan to resolve it. An emergency manager was appointed in 2012.

The school board now will oversee the contract for the pre-kindergarten through eighth grade Highland Park Public School Academy and an agreement with Detroit Schools to educate Highland Park’s high school-aged children. The board also will manage repayment of the district’s debt.