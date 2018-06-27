Three Michigan beach towns ranked best in the nation

MICHIGAN — Surrounded by the Great Lakes there are an endless amount of beach communities in Michigan and according to a new study by WalletHub three Michigan Beach Towns rank in the top ten nationwide to live in.

The study compared Lake Beach Towns from 205 cities across the country and compared the average home price, the annual property taxes, crime rates and disaster declarations to determine which beach towns were the best.

Traverse City ranked No. 1, Holland ranked No. 6 and Alpena ranked No. 7.

The Top 10 Best Lake Beach Towns in America are: