Tigers pitching coach fired for 'insensitive comments'

DETROIT, Mich. – The Detroit Tigers have fired pitching coach Chris Bosio.

The Detroit Tigers today issued the following statement on Chris Bosio. pic.twitter.com/qWo1UxBPd3 — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) June 27, 2018

The club says Bosio made “insensitive comments that violated Club policy” but did not elaborate.

Bosio was a pitcher for 11 years in the major leagues. He was previously a pitching coach with the Chicago Cubs.