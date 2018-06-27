Tigers pitching coach fired for ‘insensitive comments’

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 20: Chris Bosio #29 of the Detroit Tigers walks through the dugout during the ninth inning of game one of a doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park on April 20, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 20: Chris Bosio #29 of the Detroit Tigers walks through the dugout during the ninth inning of game one of a doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park on April 20, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)
DETROIT, Mich. – The Detroit Tigers have fired pitching coach Chris Bosio.
The club says Bosio made “insensitive comments that violated Club policy” but did not elaborate.
Bosio was a pitcher for 11 years in the major leagues. He was previously a pitching coach with the Chicago Cubs.
2 comments
Bob
Now we all want to know what he said.
learnedmylesson25
You can’t call Victor Martinez’s brother,”Pablo”.Sports players are the least PC(in the locker room)in the world.Racial jokes,insults,nicknames are everywhere.If they crack down on the PLAYER’S behavior,there won’t be anyone left.Besides that,Bosio is white.