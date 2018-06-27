Tigers pitching coach fired for ‘insensitive comments’

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 20: Chris Bosio #29 of the Detroit Tigers walks through the dugout during the ninth inning of game one of a doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park on April 20, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

DETROIT, Mich. – The Detroit Tigers have fired pitching coach Chris Bosio.

The club says Bosio made “insensitive comments that violated Club policy” but did not elaborate.

Bosio was a pitcher for 11 years in the major leagues. He was previously a pitching coach with the Chicago Cubs.

2 comments