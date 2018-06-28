7 people arrested during ICE protests in downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Seven people have been arrested after protesters blocked a major downtown intersection.
About 100 people protesting Kent County’s contract to work with ICE, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Department marched down Ottawa Avenue at about 9:45 a.m. Police say they arrested seven protesters who sat down in the intersection of Ottawa Avenue and Michigan Street.
Police say they told protesters to remain on the sidewalks and let vehicles pass. Seven people, all adults, who were holding the group’s banner, went into the middle of the intersection and sat down, despite being told they would be arrested. They were all arrested for Failing to Comply With a Lawful Order and Resisting and Obstructing Police, which are both city misdemeanors.
“The Grand Rapids Police Department has great respect and admiration for the Constitutional expression that is a basis for our American freedoms,” said Chief David Rahinsky in a press statement. “However, when demonstrators block a road that leads to facilities which provide emergency medical treatment for the City of Grand Rapids residents and West Michigan, they endanger the health, safety and welfare of the community. At that point we are obligated to act in the community’s best interest.”
C
And any penalty handed out will be disgustingly light. Make the punishment harsh enough to be a cause for second thoughts in the future. Without it, this is a cause for laughter for the morons, but one of these days, they’re going to irritate the wrong driver and someone’s going to get hurt or worse, deserved or not.
Old Bob
I am sure the max is 90 days. Give them all 90 days.
Bud
Don’t these people have jobs??? Or are they paid political activists???
NEW Bob
You do realize people don’t work 24 hours a day, right?
Bob the Builder
i do. what are you talking about?
NEW Bob
If you can’t follow the post maybe you should go back to school….
P
You all have to excuse Young Bob. His mommy only lets him use her smart phone half hour a day, and he is getting testy.
JERRY
MORE HILLERY SUPPORTS SUPORTERS WITH OUT JOBS WANTING SOMETHING FOR DOING NOTHING TO BAD THEY WERNT RUN OVER BY A BIG TRUCK
RG
ICE should have been checking geen cards.
Old Bob
They sure should have been
Common cents
I would have gone right through them.
Franklin Bacon
Were any emergency vehicles being detained by this or is the scenario just hypothetical?
Michael
Does it matter? Obstructing traffic is against the law. Refusing to stop breaking the law when a police officer is standing there telling you to stop is an arrestable offense.
If the police fail to act and wait until an emergency vehicle is obstructed they have failed to do their jobs.