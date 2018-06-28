Kalamazoo man arrested on open murder charges after body found in creek

Posted 2:48 PM, June 28, 2018, by , Updated at 06:09PM, June 28, 2018

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Authorities said a 25-year-old Kalamazoo man is facing a murder charge after the body of a woman was found in a creek Thursday in Comstock Township.

"This morning at approximately 1:30 officers responded for a report of a missing person," said Capt. Craig Habel during an interview at Kalamazoo Public Safety  headquarters. "A family reported a 24-year-old female missing. They hadn’t talked to her or seen her since Sunday evening which was uncharacteristic."

Police said around 3:00 a.m. they made contact with a person of interest — the the 25-year-old man — near the woman's home in the 4000 block of W. Michigan.

"This person was transported down to our headquarters building and interviewed and subsequently  the detective bureau was called in," Capt. Habel said. "Shortly thereafter, late morning, we located a body that matches the description of the missing person."

Capt. Habel said detectives found the body in a creek off of East Main Street near 26th Street in Comstock Township. They have yet to positively identify the body.  However an autopsy is scheduled for Friday. As for the suspect, he is currently lodged in the Kalamazoo County Jail on an open murder charge.

"He’s going to be arraigned tomorrow afternoon," Capt. Habel said. "The missing person was an acquaintance of the subject."

