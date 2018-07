Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWELL, Mich. - One of the most successful high school football coaches in West Michigan announced his retirement Thursday morning.

Noel Dean announced he was retiring from Lowell High School.

Dean has coached the Red Arrows for 22 seasons. His career includes 219 wins and three state titles.

He won 10 league, 11 district and 8 regional championships. He had 11 consecutive academic all-state teams.