Lowrie, Manaea lead A's over Tigers 4-2 for 4-game sweep

DETROIT (AP) — Jed Lowrie had two more hits, Sean Manaea pitched six strong innings and the Oakland Athletics beat the Detroit Tigers 4-2 Thursday to sweep a four-game series.

Lowrie went 9 for 17 (.529) with two homers and three doubles in the set, driving in at least one run in all four games.

The A’s went 8-2 on their three-city road trip, the first time they had won eight times on a single swing since going 10-0 on a trip to Cleveland, Detroit and Kansas City as part of their 20-game winning streak in 2002. Oakland has won 10 of 12 overall.

Detroit lost its ninth straight, matching a streak from September. The Tigers haven’t lost 10 in a row since their 119-loss season in 2003.

Manaea (8-6) won his third straight start, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk. Three relievers finished, with Blake Treinen pitching the ninth for his 20th save, including 17 in a row.

Michael Fulmer (3-7) gave up four runs and nine hits. He is 1-3 in his past six starts.

The Tigers took the lead in the first inning on Nicholas Castellanos’s two-run homer, extending his extra-base streak to five games.

Marcus Semien and Chad Pinder started the second with singles, and Mark Canha made it 2-1 with a bloop single. Lowrie followed with his eighth hit of the series, a tying single, and Khris Davis gave the A’s a 3-2 lead with the fifth single in six batters.

Pinder’s RBI double made it 4-2 in the fourth.

The Tigers loaded the bases with three two-out singles in the sixth, but Manaea struck out Niko Goodrum to end the inning.