MDOT to hold meeting regarding 100th Street Bridge replacement

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- The Michigan Department of Transportation is hosting a meeting Thursday night regarding changes coming to the 100th Street bridge in Byron Township.

Officials are asking the public to weigh in on their plan to completely replace the bridge that sits over US-131.

"It's pretty unusual to have the public meeting this far out because usually public meetings are when the project is set," said John Richards, MDOT Grand Region Spokesperson. "The plans are in place, the funding's been secured. We always want to get public perception, but this one's little unusual because it's so far out in advance because construction likely won't take place until 2020."

This year alone the bridge has been struck nine times which forced MDOT to replace two of the bridge's major beams in January.

Although structurally sound, the department decided to completely replace the bridge to give it a clearance for current federal standards which begin at a minimum of 16 feet, 3 inches.

The bridge won't be replaced until 2020.