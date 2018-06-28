Morning Buzz LIVE: 5 things to know for June 28

Story of the Day: Squirrel Steals Donut from Cop

A police officer in Alaska shared a video on Facebook of a squirrel stealing his donut.

The squirrel fled through the parking lot filled with police cruisers while carrying an entire donut in its mouth. The officer continued to follow the squirrel in the video, but the furry thief saw him and ran off.

The cation from the Anchorage Police Department Facebook page said “Seriously. He store a perfectly good donut. FROM A COP. That’s a straight-up felony. Also… it’s rude.”

Amazon Hiring Delivery Drivers

If you want to be your own boss, Amazon has a deal for you. Starting today, you can apply to start your own small business, delivering Amazon Prime packages.

This is Amazon’s latest effort to get more control of delivering items to consumers. You need to have $10,000 to start your independent business.

You’ll deliver packages in Amazon-branded vans and uniforms, and you’ll be a full-time worker rather than a contractor. That means you’ll get paid vacations and benefits.

Grand Rapids Joins “City of Tomorrow” Challenge

The city of Grand Rapids is teaming up with Ford for the “City of Tomorrow Challenge Project” all in effort to get people moving.

The project, aimed at finding ways to incorporate new technology and new ideas into the area’s landscape.

It’s a crowd sourcing method to gather solutions from neighbors, businesses, and groups in the city. The focus is no both immediate and long-term improvements for how people move through the area.

Grand Rapids is the third city to join the challenge, with Miami and Pittsburgh already part of it.

Gilda’s Club Yard and Rummage Sale

If you’re looking to score some deals on items like furniture and clothes, the annual Gilda’s Club Yard and Rummage Sale is happening on Friday.

It’s all for a good cause, all the money raised will got toward cancer and grief support programs at Gilda’s.

It runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gilda’s Club on Bridge Street.